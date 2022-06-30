Just In: Terrorists kill over 30 soldiers, abduct Chinese nationals in Niger

Terrorists have attacked Ajata village, a mining community in the Erena district of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, killing at least 30 security operatives.

According to SaharaReporters, the gunmen also abducted four Chinese in addition to a number of other people believed to be workers at the mining site.

A large number of terrorists on Wednesday stormed the village, riding on motorcycles and armed with AK – 47 rifles.

The Co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youth of Niger State, Sani Kokki, in a statement on Thursday said the dead bodies of about 30 soldiers had been discovered in the bush and recovered.

“The death toll of Ajata – Aboki massacre of Shiroro LG, Niger State has risen astronomically, at present, almost 30 soldiers have been discovered in the bush and confirmed dead,” he said.

“It is extremely sad and demoralizing to lose such (a) huge number of patriotic citizens and gallant officers at the war front. Speedily, we are being depopulated by marauding terrorists. More are still expected as the search continues.”

