The popular Tejuosho market in Lagos is currently on fire.

Videos shared online showed some shops at the market on fire and it is unclear if fire service officials have arrived the scene as of the time of filing this report.

The inferno comes bare hours after a bank building in Victoria Island, Lagos, was gutted by flames.

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, acted swiftly to bring it under control.

More to follow…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...