The Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, has been sentenced to 7 years imprisonment.

Nwaoboshi was sentenced to jail on Friday by the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal.

The Court also ordered that his two companies be wound up in line with the provisions of Section 22 of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2021.

