Just In: Second Niger Bridge Opens for vehicular movement

The second Niger Bridge was opened for vehicular movement at 9:50 am today.

The opening was delayed by about 10 hours having been scheduled for midnight of Thursday.

According to a government official who spoke to Channels Television, the delay was as a result of some adjustments on the roads the roads linking the bridge.

The first driver to pass through the bridge, Sunday Emem, expressed his delight: “I feel so happy, at least it will reduce the hold-up. We’ve stayed over one hour at the other bridge”.

Obinna Eze, the second driver to pass through the bridge, urged the Muhammadu Buhari administration to complete it before next May.

“It is a reality, though it is not 100 percent complete, so far what we are seeing is impressive. We commend the present administration and we hope they complete it based on the time frame”, Eze said.

Last Thursday, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola disclosed that the bridge would be open to traffic from 15th December 2022 to 15th January 2023 to ease the experience of travellers during Yuletide break.

The 1.6 kilometer long bridge links Anambra and Delta States.

