Just In: Political parties ask INEC to extend deadline for primaries by 8 Weeks

Political parties in the country have asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the timelines for the 2023 general elections by two months.

Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Yusuf Yabagi, made the appeal on Tuesday at a meeting of the electoral umpire and leaders of various political parties at the INEC headquarters in Abuja.

According to Yabagi, who also serves as the National Chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), the extension is necessary to help political parties put things in order for the forthcoming general elections.

In his opening remarks, INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, listed the agenda of the meeting which was well attended by national chairmen of various party, including Abdullahi Adamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Iyorchia Ayu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He explained that discussions would focus on issues concerning the continuous voters’ registration, the upcoming governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States, as well as political parties’ primaries for the 2023 polls.

Professor Yakubu informed the party leaders that the commission would not review the existing timelines and appealed that primaries be conducted credibly in order to minimise litigations.

While reminding them of the forthcoming governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun, he called on all the parties to comply with the provisions in the Electoral Act.

At the last meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs), the INEC chief had raised serious concerns about attacks on personnel conducting the CVR exercise in some states.

The security situation in parts of the affected states, including Imo, Anambra, and Kaduna, forced the electoral umpire to suspend the exercise in the areas.

