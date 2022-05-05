Just In: Pastor Bakare picks N100m APC nomination form

Pastor Tunde Bakare of The Citadel Global Community Church on Thursday picked the All Progressives Congress, APC, expression of interest and nomination forms for the Presidency.

Bakare picked the forms, pegged at N100m by the ruling APC, in Abuja on Thursday.

In April 2022, Bakare said he was the most suitable Nigerian to address the numerous problems bedeviling the country.

The controversial cleric is set to vie for the party’s ticket with heavy hitters including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Lagos Governor Bola Tinubu, Minister of Education Emeka Nwajiuba, and a host of others.

