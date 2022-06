The Governor of Delta state, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has arrived the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) headquarters in Abuja.

He is to attend the PD’s vice presidential screening to determine the running-mate to Atiku Abubakar, the party’s flagbearer in the 2023 general elections.

Okowa is one of the frontrunners for the position, alongside Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

The PDP is set to announce its VP candidate today.

More to follow…

