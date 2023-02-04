Search
Just In: Okey Ahiwe wins Abia PDP Governorship primary

Politics

The immediate past Chief of Staff to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Chief Okey Ahiwe has won the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship primary election in the State.

The election became necessary following the demise of Prof. Uche Ikonne who was to fly the party’s flag in the 2023 general election.

The Chairman of the PDP Primary Election Committee, Governor Godwin Obaseki announced the results as follows:

Total vote cast 516

Chief Okey Ahiwe 469

Rt Hon Ude Oko Chukwu 12 Votes

Don Lulu 12 Votes

Samson Orji 11

More to come…

