Just In: Obi, Jonathan meet behind closed doors

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Friday, met with former President Goodluck Jonathan at his Yenagoa residence in Bayelsa State.

Obi and Jonathan, as of the time of this report on Friday evening, were in a meeting behind closed doors amid the LP candidate’s presidential campaign ahead of the 2023 elections.

According to Jonathan, Nigeria is extremely divided. He told Obi that if he wins, his first task must be to unite Nigeria.

The former president also commended the presidential candidate for taking the bold step to contest the elections next year outside the two major parties. Obi was accompanied by his running mate, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, and party stalwarts.

Obi has also received the support of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. On September 26, he held a meeting with the 85-year-old statesman.

More to follow…

