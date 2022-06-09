Just In: Moghalu loses ADC Presidential ticket

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu has lost his bid to win the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Moghalu lost to the founder of Roots Television Nigeria, Dumebi Kachikwu on Wednesday at the presidential primary of the party held at Abeokuta, Ogun State, Southwest Nigeria.

Moghalu, who was the presidential candidate of Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the 2019 elections, polled 589 votes while Kachikwu garnered 977 votes. Chukwuka Monye came third with 339 votes.

Kachikwu is the younger brother of former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu.

