Just In: Jabi Lake Mall shuts Operations over Terror Threat

In the aftermath of the reported security threats within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the management of Jabi Lake Mall has shut down operations.

The management in a post on their Instagram page on Thursday, October 27, 2022, said the decision was taken for the overall safety of all staff and valued customers of the mall.

“Centre Management is committed to minimising any disruptions; however, the safety of our staff and shoppers remains our highest priority. Management is constantly reviewing the security situation in consultation with relevant security authorities and will inform you when the mall will be re-opened,” the statement read.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope to provide you with a quality shopping experience soon. Thank you.”

