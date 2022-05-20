Just In: IPOB bans APC rally in Abia

The Indigenous People of Biafra has warned an All Progressives Congress, APC governorship aspirant, Ikechi Emenike, and his party not to hold any rally in Umuahia on May 20, 2022. This was contained in a press release by IPOB’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful.

IPOB said the Emenike cannot hold rallies “while keeping quiet when bandits kidnapped and are still holding our sisters at Uturu”.

The statement read, “We want to advise Chief Ikechi Emenike and his APC people not to hold any political rally in Umuahia tomorrow, Friday May 20, 2022, while they kept quiet and did nothing when Fulani bandits kidnapped passengers including female students along Okigwe/ Uturu road.

“We cannot allow Emenike and his APC co-travellers to be dancing and singing at Chidiebere Park while our daughters are still in captivity.

“It is hypocrisy for the political elite to show no concern about the plights of our people who they claim to be seeking their welfare. It is wickedness for Emenike and his co-travellers to keep mute and do nothing about the incessant abductions of Igbo sons and daughters by Fulani herdsmen around Uturu and its environs. Ikechi Emenike should keep away from Chidiebere Park Umuahia tomorrow.

“We won’t allow APC and other political parties to continue to hold their rallies in our land while Fulani bandits operative with impunity Kidnapping and raping our people, yet the politicians do nothing about it. All they care about is 2023. Enough is enough!

“Fulani bandits are holding Igbo girls and are demanding N10 million as ransom per person, Emenike and APC to be dancing at a rally when the families of the victims are in painful mood. He should not dare us.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...