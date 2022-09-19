Just In: Imo Assembly Speaker resigns

The Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Kennedy Ibe, has resigned.

Mr Ibe resigned on Monday during an emergency plenary session of the lawmakers at the state house of the assembly complex.

According to him, his decision comes after wide consultation with family and political associates.

Ibe stated that his resignation as the Speaker of the House of Assembly is also in the best interest of the All Progressives Congress (APC) political family in Imo State.

He, however, reiterated his continuous support to the APC in Imo State, the state government and the legislature.

Following Ibe’s resignation, the lawmaker representing Ehime Mbano state constituency, Emeka Nduka has been sworn in as the new Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly.

