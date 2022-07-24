Sunday, July 24, 2022
JUST IN: Governor Wike Finally Breaks Silence, Threaten To Reveal Dirty Secrets About PDP

The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has broken his silence ever since he lost out from the presidential race and his bid to become the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku’s running mate.

In a tweet this evening, Governor Wike revealed that he will speak soon and Nigerians will know about all that transpired in the PDP.

This is coming few hours after Atiku revealed in an interview that he can’t work with Wike as vice president and that’s why he didn’t choose him as his running mate.

