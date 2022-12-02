Just In: Gov Wike’s lead singer escapes death

The lead singer of the live band for the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, Sensational Bamidele has been involved in a ghastly car accident.

According to one of the band members who first confirmed the report, Sensational Dele was in the car with some persons when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Speaking about the incident, Bamidele took to his Instagram account some moment ago to appreciate God for saving his life and that of his members.

He also added that the car had somersaulted more than eight times, leaving several others dead, but himself and some others survived.

The accident reportedly happened in Rivers state.

Sharing photos, Bandele wrote: “He moves mountains And he cause walls to fall. By his power he performed miracles .

“And am standing here only because He made away ….Guys and families … SENSATIONAL BAMIDELE IS ALIVE TO GIVE GOD MORE ND MORE PRAISE FOR HIS MERCIES ENDURETH FOR EVER

“My bois that where with me are also Alife to join in the praise … glory to God who stood tall and said it’s not yet time … Amen .

“This is my vehicle that somersaulted over 8times into the bush from the road . May the souls of the departed Rest in peace. That had a head on coalition with us

“The devil came so very late … Please debunk the rumours because I am alive .

“IF GOD BE FOR ME.”

See photo below…

