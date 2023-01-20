Just In: Gov Ortom escapes death

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has escaped death by whiskers as his convoy was involved in a car crash.

The accident reportedly happened on Friday, January 20th, 2022 when the Governor and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters were traveling to the Utokon community of Ado Local Government Area for the party governorship campaign rally.

According to a source, the driver of a branded bus fully loaded with PDP supporters lost control and rammed into three vehicles; a Jeep, a security vehicle, and another bus in the convoy.

It is understood that two lammakers representing Guma and Kwande West in the State Assembly were injured while other vehicles were affected.

The motorcade in the convoy consist of the state’s deputy governor, Engr Benson Abounu; Senator Abba Moro; House of Representatives members, and House of Assembly members from Benue South district; among other top government and party officials in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...