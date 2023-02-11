Just In: Gov Okowa’s convoy ambushed, 3 killed

Three policemen from the department of Explosive Ordinance Device (EoD) from the Delta State Police Command, Asaba, attached to the State Government House, Asaba, have been killed by gunmen in the neighbouring state of Anambra.

A report by online news medium SaharaReporters said that the policemen were attacked in Ihiala Local Government Area on the governor’s way to Abia State yesterday, Friday, February 10, 2023.

It gave the names of the three deceased police officers as Inspectors Lucky Aleh, Celestine Nwadiokwu and Jude Obuh. The report quoted a police officer attached to the Anambra State command who pleaded for anonymity, as disclosing that “the three officers who were part of the advance party of the PDP vice presidential candidate and governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa to Abia State were attacked and killed by unknown gunmen at about 1.30pm at Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State and their vehicle set ablaze.

“Four officers were in the vehicle but one was on mufti (not on uniform) so he was freed while the three in uniform were killed. The Escort commander from the Government House, Asaba, was sent to bring their corpses and deposit in a mortuary in Asaba,” SaharaReporters quoted a Government House source as saying.

It said that, contacted on the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Anambra State Command, Ikenga Tochukeu, confirmed the incident, adding: “We got distress calls and we rushed to the scene of the incident. The policemen who were killed are from the Delta state command and were on transit as at the time of the incident. But I can assure you that the state commissioner of police, Anambra is very poised to bringing to book the criminals behind the dastardly act.”

