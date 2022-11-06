Sunday, November 6, 2022
Just In: Gov Okowa disgraced, driven from podium for representing Atiku during debate [Watch]

The vice presidential candidate of the PDP, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State was left with eggs on his face for representing the PDP presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku at the Arise TV debate holding this night.

In a video shared online from the venue, Nigerians were seen asking him to leave the podium because the debate is for presidential candidates which he is not.

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu had withdrawn from the debate a few hours before it commenced.

Watch a clip of the fallout from the debate venue below…

