Just In: FG grounds Peter Obi’s jet

The Nigerian Government has grounded Obidient Aircraft or Obidient Plane, the campaign aircraft of Labour Party Presidential Candidate for the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi.

The Obi-Datti Media Office disclosed this on Wednesday evening, November 23, 2022. It quoted the leasing vendor as saying: “Federal authorities won’t allow the Obidient Aircraft to file a flight plan, because of ongoing regulatory investigations.”

The statement signed by Diran Onifade, Head of Media of Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation, expressed surprise over the development, saying that it is “not privy to the specific details or nature of the investigations.”

The statement reads: “The Obi-Datti Media Office has expressed surprise at the yet to explained grounding of its campaign aircraft. The action led to the inability of Labour Party and campaign officials, who had already gathered at Lagos and Abuja Airports, to attend the Ibadan rally.

“All we know is what the leasing vendor told us to the effect that “Federal authorities won’t allow the Obidient Aircraft to file a flight plan, because of ongoing regulatory investigations.”

“We are not privy to the specific details or nature of the investigations.

“Mischievous political operatives had cheaply seized the opportunity to spread the unfounded rumours of an air crash which was promptly dispelled. The Ibadan rally was however a huge success with the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, making a stop at Iseyin Town before joining a multitude of organic supporters at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan.”

