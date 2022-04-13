Just In: Female Students abducted from Zamfara Hostel

Some female students of Zamfara College of Health Technology, Tsafe, have been abducted.

A lecturer of the institution told Daily Trust that the kidnappers abducted the students from their hostel, which is outside the school campus.

It is unclear the number of students who were kidnapped, but a source told Daily Trust that the gunmen whisked away five persons.

The incident comes a week after the son of Mamman Tsafe, a Commissioner in the government of Governor Bello Matawalle, was gunned down in front of his father’s residence in Tsafe.

There have been similar attacks in the country, especially in the North West, leading to calls for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari.

