Just In: Emefiele officially declares for president, buys N100m APC nomination form

Nigeria’s central bank governor, Godwin Emefiele has just picked up the 2023 Presidential nomination form of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), after paying the mandatory N100 million, Prime Business Africa reports.

Emefiele’s payment of N100 million for the nomination and expression of interest forms was confirmed by the Finance Department of the party after which the form was released to him on Friday, May 6, 2022.

The CBN chief’s decision to run for the office of the president in 2023 follows months of speculations regarding political aspirations of the Agbor, Delta State-born former Managing Director of Zenith Bank.

Emefiele had, in response to move vie for Nigeria’s number one office, asked speculators not to draw him in, as he would rather focus on fixing Nigeria’s monetary policies and aligning them with Federal Government’s fiscal policies.

More to follow…

