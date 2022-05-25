Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Just In: Ekweremadu withdraws from Enugu Guber race

At least three governorship aspirants have withdrawn from today, Wednesday’s Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship primary election in Enugu State.

Ike Ekweremadu’s letter of withdrawal was signed by Hon. Charles Asogwa, the Director-General, Ikeoha Campaign Organisation.

The former lawmaker said, “we wish to inform our supporters and Nigerians that the former Deputy President of the Senate and foremost governorship aspirant in Enugu State, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, will not be participating in the PDP governorship primary election scheduled for this Wednesday, May 25, 2022.”

Similarly, Captain Everest Nnaji and Joseph Onoh have announced their withdrawal from the race, as per DailyPost.

More to follow…

