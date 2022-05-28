Saturday, May 28, 2022
HomeNews
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Just In: EFCC Operatives storm venue of PDP Primaries

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have reportedly stormed the venue of the ongoing presidential primary election in Abuja.

The primary election is being held at the MKO Abiola National Stadium amidst tight security from men of the Nigeria Police Force as well as the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

However, some operatives kitted in the EFCC paraphernalia were sighted at the venue of the event with their mission unknown as of the time of filing this report.

More to follow…

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: