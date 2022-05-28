Just In: EFCC Operatives storm venue of PDP Primaries

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have reportedly stormed the venue of the ongoing presidential primary election in Abuja.

The primary election is being held at the MKO Abiola National Stadium amidst tight security from men of the Nigeria Police Force as well as the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

However, some operatives kitted in the EFCC paraphernalia were sighted at the venue of the event with their mission unknown as of the time of filing this report.

More to follow…

