Just In: EFCC arrests Fani-Kayode

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Fani-Kayode was arrested at a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, and moved to a nearby EFCC office, as per DailyTrust.

FFK, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain who was in court over his forgery trial, was walking out after the matter was adjourned till January 24, 2022, when he was approached by an EFCC investigator.

He was subsequently arrested and moved to custody, a week after his earlier arrest and subsequent release.

An EFCC investigator, Mr Shehu Shuaibu, confirmed the ex-minister-s arrest, saying he was being quizzed over false documents.

