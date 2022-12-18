Just In: DSS withdraws personnel from Gov Adeleke

The Department of State Security (DSS) has withdrawn its personnel serving as security detail to recently inaugurated Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

Though the withdrawal took place last week, it was confirmed only this Sunday morning by the Adeleke administration.

Reports said that Yellow House – the DSS headquarters in Abuja – was not happy with the manner its personnel were insulted by police personnel in the security detail and the refusal of the Governor to address the issue.

Trouble reportedly started when the Aide de Camp (ADC) to the Governor brought men from Police Special Investigation Bureau (SIB) to allegedly usurp the duties of the DSS personnel.

“Following the persistence of the situation, the command headquarters in Abuja ordered withdrawal of its personnel on Thursday, pending when the governor is ready to address the situation,” according to a report.

Commenting on the issue, Spokesperson to the Governor, Olawale Rasheed, said in a statement issued earlier today: “The attention of the Osun State Government has been drawn to a report on the alleged withdrawal of security personnel from Governor Ademola Adeleke.

“We want to clarify that it is a minor disagreement between officers of the Department of State Service and the Police.

“The matter has been reported to the headquarters of the two security agencies for resolution. The issue is being sorted out.

“We reassure members of the public that there is no cause for alarm. Your Governor is fully secured and governance is proceeding without let or hindrance”.

