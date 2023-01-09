Just In: Dokpesi cleared and released by London police

The management of AIT says Raymond Dokpesi, founder of Daar Communications, has been released after his delay at Heathrow airport in London.

Dokpesi was delayed by Immigration after a trip from Frankfurt on a Lufthansa airlines flight that arrived in the UK.

“Dokpesi arrived via Frankfurt from Abuja on a Lufthansa airlines flight and was invited off the plane before other passengers were disembarked,” the management of the television station said in a statement on Monday.

“Dokpesi was delayed at the airport for some hours before his passport was stamped and he was cleared by British Immigration officials for entry into the country.”

The statement added that the Peoples’ Democratic Party Chieftain (PDP) made the London trip following the invitation of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the party by the British government to share perspectives on issues around the next month’s presidential election in the country.

Dokpesi is the deputy director-general of the PDP presidential campaign council.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...