Senator Dino Melaye has once again lost in his bid to return to the National Assembly after failing to clinch the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Melaye lost Tuesday’s rerun poll to House of Representatives member TJ Yusuf, who will now fly the PDP’s flag for Kogi West senatorial district.

It marks another major setback for the Kogi politician, who has been without elective office since losing the 2019 senatorial race to Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...