Just In: Dana Air to resume operations

The management of Dana Air has announced that it will resume flight operations on Wednesday, November 9.

In a statement on Friday, the airline said it plans to resume flight operations after a successful conclusion of the audit organised by Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)

This is coming four months after the NCAA suspended Dana Air for multiple regulatory infractions.

“We are pleased to announce that we will resume flight operations on November 9th, having successfully concluding an audit organised by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA),” the statement read.

According to the airline’s Chief Operating Officer, Ememobong Ettete, the audit was a re-engineering and restructuring process that will enable Dana Air to be well positioned, despite the current challenges and hostile economic environment.

He said the development will enable the airline to fully concentrate on strengthening its operations efficiently for sustainable growth while still offering safe, reliable and exciting flying experiences to the public.

“As a proudly Nigerian brand with Nigerians at the helm of affairs and with over 14 years’ service to the Nigerian flying public, we remain eternally grateful to our customers, travel partners, clients and vendors for keeping faith with us while the audit lasted, and we would never take your loyalty and support for granted as it means a lot to us.

“We wish to also express our profound gratitude to the NCAA for the painstaking Audit process and the professionalism exhibited by the team of inspectors and the management personnel who stayed sometimes beyond their official closing times to see that we do what is needed to be done properly and in good time during the Audit process.

“This audit has repositioned us as a vibrant and resilient brand and it’s turned out good for us and for the industry at large. This is also highly recommended for all domestic airlines for the good of the industry.

“For customers with unused tickets, and as a little token for our short absence from the market, we have extended their validity for one year, a transfer option is also available to them and we shall be offering competitive fares as always and gifting free tickets onboard our flights for the next 30 days from November 9th,” Ettete added.

