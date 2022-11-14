Just In: Court nullifies Akwa Ibom APC Guber

A Federal High Court sitting in Uyo has nullified the election of Akanimo Udofia as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State.

Justice Agatha Okeke, who delivered the judgement ordered the APC to conduct a fresh governorship primary election within 14 days.

The case was filed by a former senator, Ita Enang, who claimed that he was the validly elected candidate of the APC in Akwa Ibom.

Justice Okeke concurred with Mr Enang’s argument, and ruled that Udofia was not a member of the APC as he did not participate in all the stages of the process for electing a governorship candidate of the party.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...