Just In: Court grants Okorocha N500m bail

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday whisked away a former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, on the order of a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Okorocha, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, was ordered to remain in the custody of the anti-graft agency until he fully perfects his bail conditions.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court had imposed stringent bail conditions on Okorocha who is standing trial in an alleged N2.9 billion corruption charge.

The judge admitted the ex-governor to bail in the sum of N500 million and one surety in like sum.

Equally admitted to bail by Justice Inyang Ekwo is his co-accused, Anyim Nyerere, who was also arraigned on a 17-count money laundering charge.

In the case of Nyerere, the court ordered that he should continue on the administrative bail granted him by EFCC, for exhibiting good conduct while on bail.

The judge however said that the circumstances and conduct of Okorocha would not make the court extend the same customary bail condition to him.

He, therefore, ordered that Okorocha’s surety must have a property in Abuja, not below N500m and the original title documents of the property must be deposited with the court registrar.

Justice Ekwo further ordered that the original title document must be taken to Abuja Geographical Information System (AGIS) for verification by the registrar.

Thereafter, the registrar must swear to an affidavit on the report of his findings on the authenticity or otherwise of the property documents.

In addition, Senator Okorocha’s travel documents were ordered to be deposited with the court registrar, and he must not travel out of the country without the express permission of the court.

