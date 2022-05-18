Just In: Court denies Nnamdi Kanu’s bail application

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has denied the bail application of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Ruling on the bail application, Justice Binta Nyako, said the issue of Kanu’s absence in the past, since 2017, should be determined, before his bail application, will be entertained.

She added that Kanu breached his former bail conditions, and until that is heard, his present bail application is immature.

Ahead of the ruling on the bail application, on Wednesday morning, the Federal Government had filed a six-count amended charge against Kanu.

Justice Nyako, however, berated the prosecution for filing the amended charge just hours before the ruling. She said she was not aware of the amended charge until she got to the court in the morning.

According to her, the prosecution cannot dump the new amended charge on the court, on the morning of the hearing.

