Just In: Buhari swears in 7 new ministers [Full List]

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday swore in seven new Ministers who have been screened and confirmed by the Nigerian Senate.

The swearing-in at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) was done in two batches of four and three each.

The first set was Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh – Abia State, Umana Okon Umana – Akwa Ibom State, Odum Odih – Rivers State, and Ademola Adewole Adegoroye – Ondo State.

The second batch included Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub – Kano State, Goodluck Nnana Opiah – Imo State and Egwumakama Joseph Nkama – Ebonyi State.

Before the swearing-in, a minute’s silence was observed in honour of Mohammed Barkindo, the 4th Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Secretary-General, who died at the age of 63 on Tuesday.

They will replace Ministers who resigned in May 2022 to pursue their political ambition.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...