Just In: Buhari meets with 7 APC Governors

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with seven governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Council Chamber in Abuja.

The Governors are Kebbi State Atiku Bagudu, Nasarawa State Abdullahi Sule, Kogi State Yahaya Bello, Plateau State Simon Lalong, Imo State Hope Uzodimma, Jigawa State Mohammed Badaru and Kaduna State Nasiru El-Rufai.

Although the purpose of the meeting is yet unknown, it comes a week after the presidential primary of the party.

President Buhari after the emergence of Bola Tinubu as its presidential flagbearer in the 2023 elections, asked all members of the party to unite and support him.

He said, “Having emerged victorious he has our full and unwavering support.

“Now our party must unite behind our candidate to achieve victory at the 2023 elections so that our government will continue to secure our communities, grow our economy and continue the fight against corruption.

“During the Primaries, there were factions and disagreements amongst the contestants and now that the process has ended we must build a united front in our party.

“In this way, the APC will remain the party that can best deliver on the priorities of the Nigerian people. Now it is time to put the process behind us,” the President’s spokesman Garba Shehu said in a statement.

More to follow…

