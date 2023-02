Just In: Buhari meets Emefiele, Bagudu over new Naira Notes

President Muhammadu Buhari has met privately with the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal; and the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Atiku Bagudu over the scarcity of the three naira notes.

Also in attendance at the meeting was the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele; the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa; as well as the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor.

The meeting held at the President’s office at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting originally scheduled with the Nigerian Governors’ Forum was cancelled, for reasons not clearly stated.

The presence of the CBN governor, however, gave indications that the meeting was organised ostensibly to discuss the cash swap policy which has for days elicited public outcry, particularly from the governors.

More to follow…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...