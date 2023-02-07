Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Just In: Buhari meets Emefiele, Bagudu over new Naira Notes

Politics

President Muhammadu Buhari has met privately with the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal; and the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Atiku Bagudu over the scarcity of the three naira notes.

Also in attendance at the meeting was the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele; the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa; as well as the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor.

The meeting held at the President’s office at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting originally scheduled with the Nigerian Governors’ Forum was cancelled, for reasons not clearly stated.

The presence of the CBN governor, however, gave indications that the meeting was organised ostensibly to discuss the cash swap policy which has for days elicited public outcry, particularly from the governors.

More to follow…

Latest

Celebrity

Singer Ruger Buys Brand New Range Rover

0
Ruger has joined the elite gang if celebrities who own Range Rovers in their garages.
Celebrity

Singer Portable Takes to the Street to Share Food

0
Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable has certified himself a philanthropist with his latest act.
News

Turkey Quake: How my wife, children and I escaped death – Nigerian narrates ordeal

0
A Turkey-based Nigerian, Emmanuel Olaitan Johnson, has recounted how...
News

Diezani ally, Jide Omokore, acquitted of $1.6bn fraud

0
Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court Abuja...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Singer Ruger Buys Brand New Range Rover

0
Ruger has joined the elite gang if celebrities who own Range Rovers in their garages.
Celebrity

Singer Portable Takes to the Street to Share Food

0
Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable has certified himself a philanthropist with his latest act.
News

Turkey Quake: How my wife, children and I escaped death – Nigerian narrates ordeal

0
A Turkey-based Nigerian, Emmanuel Olaitan Johnson, has recounted how...
News

Diezani ally, Jide Omokore, acquitted of $1.6bn fraud

0
Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court Abuja...
Politics

Obi leads new poll, Tinubu surges among silent voters

0
A new poll by Stears Nigeria has shown that...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Singer Ruger Buys Brand New Range Rover

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Ruger has joined the elite gang if celebrities who own Range Rovers in their garages.
Read more

Singer Portable Takes to the Street to Share Food

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable has certified himself a philanthropist with his latest act.
Read more

Turkey Quake: How my wife, children and I escaped death – Nigerian narrates ordeal

Emmanuel Offor -
A Turkey-based Nigerian, Emmanuel Olaitan Johnson, has recounted how survived the earthquake that killed more than 2,700 people in Turkey on Monday. Johnson, who spoke...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: