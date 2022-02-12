JUST IN: Buhari Finally Picks His Preferred Next President Of Nigeria

OpenLife Nigeria reports that President Muhammadu Buhari, who is billed to quit office in 15-month time, has settled for a list, made up of three names, wherein one would be finally picked as his successor and this is authoritative.

Highly credible source who confided in OpenLife Magazine early Friday said the decision was taken in his latest foreign trip to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Africa Union Heads of State and Government.

The Ethiopia meeting was the needed opportunity for Buhari to congregate his inner caucus who, according to OpenLife source, flew into Addis Ababa from different locations and time to ward off any suspicion that may arise from close aides.

The source further affirmed that foreign interests were well represented and presented “Because International community acceptance of Buhari’s choice is very key”, he stated. Continuing, the source said “Former President Good luck Ebele Jonathan, Adams Oshiomhole and Ogbonnaya Onu, current Minister of Sciences and Technology were finally picked and Baba was told to set aside political grievance and have a meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalam Abubakar and get their buy-in to minimize rancor as count down begins,” he said. However, the source added that Buhari has accepted to meet his military colleagues but “Obasanjo may be a hard nut to crack and his acceptance is very important because he is better placed to organize the international leaders for the process to be smooth.”

