Just In: Bandits kill One at Kaduna Airport, stop aircraft from taking off

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Saturday stormed the Kaduna International Airport, stopping an aircraft from taking off.

It is understood that the aircraft, which was billed to take off at 12.30pm, could not proceed due to the presence of the heavily-armed bandits around the runway of the airport.

It was also gathered that hoodlums, who stormed the runaway, forced officials of the airline and passengers to run for safety.

It was also learnt that bandits killed a staff of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

‘’As I speak to you now, there is already a military presence to beef up security, though most of the staff are scared with the killing of the NAMA staff,” a source said.

Neither the Kaduna State government nor airport authorities has released a statement on the disturbing security breach.

