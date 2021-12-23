Just In: Bandits kidnap over 70 traders in Kaduna

Reports claim over 70 traders traveling to Kano have been abducted along the dreaded Birnin Gwari-Kaduna road.

It is understood that the traders’ convoy was attacked by a number of bandits Wednesday, who later took them away into the forests.

A local, Malam Umaru said the traders were travelling in a convoy of over 20 vehicles with police escort when the bandits struck.

According to him,the bandits attacked at a bend near Udawa after Buruku, and abducted not fewer than 70 traders from Umaru’s community and scores of others from neighboring villages .

He said that calls on the phone of some of the missing traders, were answered by the bandits.

The Kaduna State police command is yet to comment on the incident.

