Just In: Appeal Court orders ASUU to resume work immediately

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, has ordered members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to resume work with immediate effect.

The appellate court gave the order in a ruling on an application by the ASUU seeking permission for it to appeal against the order of the National Industrial Court which asked the striking lecturers to resume duty.

The Court also granted ASUU “conditional leave to appeal the order of the Industrial Court, while insisting that ASUU must obey the order of the lower court with effect from today, October 7.”

The 3-man panel led by Justice Hamman Barka, said for ASUU to file its notice of appeal within 7 days, it must show evidence that it’s members have resumed work immediately.

The panel held that failure to adhere to the order, will make the appeal incompetent before Court of Appeal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...