Just In: APC submits name of Tinubu’s running-mate to INEC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has submitted the name of the running mate of its presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This was confirmed by a source in the Tinubu Campaign Organisation in the early hours of Friday, TheEagle reports.

The name submitted to the electoral umpire was Alhaji Kabir Ibrahim Masari, who is said to be from Katsina State and a kinsman of the State Governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Masari.

It is however understood that the submission of Masari’s name was an interim measure in order to meet the deadline of INEC for the submission of names of candidates for national elections.

The INEC had given the deadline as July 17, 2022 (today).

The source described Masari as a “place-holder” as the search for a vice presidential candidate for Tinubu continues.

The Peoples Democratic Party had on Thursday unveiled Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as the running mate of Atiku Abubakar for the 2023 election.

