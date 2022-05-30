Just In: APC commences screening of presidential aspirants

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the screening of presidential hopefuls seeking to fly the party’s flag in the 2023 general elections.

The exercise is being conducted secretly in a private room at a popular hotel in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), ChannelsTV reports.

APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and other party leaders are already at the venue of the exercise.

It comes hours after the ruling party published a list of 23 candidates vying for its presidential ticket in the 2023 presidential election.

Leading names on the list include Vice-President Prof Yemi Osinbajo, former Lagos Governor Bola Tinubu, Senate President Ahmad Lawan amd former Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, among others.

Details later…

