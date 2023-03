The legal team of the Labour Party is in a meeting with officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja.

The meeting with INEC officials which is being held at the Commission’s national headquarters is to start the process of inspection of electoral materials used for the February 25 presidential election.

The head of the legal team, Dr Livy Uzoukwu, led 60 lawyers and are expected to brief journalist after the meeting.

More to follow…

