Just In: 2 planes collide midair in US

Many have been killed after two planes collided over a California airport, authorities said Thursday.

At around 3 p.m. local time, a single-engine Cessna 152 with one person on board and a twin-engine Cessna 340 with two people on board collided as they were attempting to land at Watsonville Municipal Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The Watsonville Fire Department confirmed there were multiple casualties in the collision. The identities of those killed were not immediately released.

There were no injuries reported to anyone on the ground, according to the FAA, CBS News reports.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Watsonville Municipal Airport is located about 45 miles south of San Jose.

