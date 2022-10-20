Just In: 10 killed as another tanker explodes on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Tragedy struck yet again on Thursday morning around the Sagamu axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway when a tanker explosion killed 10 persons.

The explosion occurred around 1am today around Araromi town, after Conoil filling station towards Sagamu Interchange on the outward Lagos section of the expressway.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander in Ogun State, Ahmed Umar, said two fuel-laden tankers, two trucks, and one bus were involved in the explosion.

Umar said three of the vehicles were burnt in the inferno.

He also said while 12 persons were involved in the inferno, 10 persons were burnt to death while two occupants of the vehicles escaped.

The FRSC official added there is a possibility of discovering more casualties as recovery efforts is ongoing.

First responders including firefighters were seen at the scene as of the time of filing this reports.

Umar said the burnt persons where taken to Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital in Sagamu while some of the burnt vehicles were towed off the road leaving the two tankers for the fuel content to be transloaded.

He said while the cause of the incident remained unknown, eyewitnesses attributed it to over speeding by one of the trucks who lost control to smash the body of the tanker.

