Jussie Smollett Sentenced to 150 Days in Prison for Faking 2019 Hate Crime

Jussie Smollett has now been sentenced 150 days in prison for reportedly staging a hate crime in 2019 against himself and making false reports to the police.

Complex adds that he was also sentenced to 30 months of probation and will pay restitution in the amount of $120,106 and a 25,0000 fine.

With the sentencing, the actor said he “is not suicidal” several times and maintained his innocence.

“I am not suicidal. I am innocent, and I am not suicidal. If I did this, then it means that I stuck my fist in the fears of Black Americans in this country for over 400 years, and the fears of the LGBT community,” Smollett said, per CBS News.

He continued, “Your honor, I respect you, and I respect the jury, but I did not do this. And I am not suicidal, and if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself, and you must all know that. I respect you, your honor, I respect your decision.”

Judge James Linn called Smollett “a charlatan pretending to be a victim of a hate crime” while handing down the sentence. Additionally, Judge Linn said the actor was “arrogant” and “narcissistic.”

Watch the video:

Jussie Smollett after the sentencing: “I am not suicidal. If anything happens to me when I go in there, you must all know that.” pic.twitter.com/xe2wYpQJ4O — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 11, 2022

