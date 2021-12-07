Jussie Smollett Says He Had an Intimate Relationship With Man Who Attacked Him

Jussie Smollett has revealed that the man who attacked him in January 2019, Abimbola “Abel” Osundairo, used to be his lover.

The actor testified in court yesterday, where he is facing six felony counts of disorderly conduct.

Complex adds that Abel had denied this claim last week, and according to Chicago Tribune Smollett and Osundairo left a strip club and went to a bathhouse where they got a private room to be alone.

“We made out a little bit, and this time we masturbated together,” the outlet said, adding that the two resorted to sneaking off because Smollett said he never trusted Abel’s brother, Olabingo Osundairo.

Now, in court, Smollett claims he and Abel met again at a club before going to another bathhouse where they made out and also did drugs. He then added that he was walking home after getting a sandwich when he heard someone say something about Empire and then spat a racist and homophobic slur in his direction.

“I would like to think I landed a punch. But I don’t know if it landed,” Smollett said. He lost his balance and they tussled for 30 seconds, before a second person emerged and kicked him on the side.

He claimed that his attackers were white since they made a remark about “MAGA country,” a term the Osundairo brothers previously claimed they were instructed to say.

He still insists that his attack was not a hoax.

We can’t wait to see how his case pans out.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...