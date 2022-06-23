Jussie Smollett Insists He is Innocent: ‘If I Had Done This, I’d Be a Piece of Sh*t’

Jussie Smollett continues to insist that he is innocent of the claims that he staged a racist and homophobic attack against himself in 2019.

Recall that the actor was found guilty last December of multiple counts of disorderly conduct in connection with lying to police. Yet, he maintains he is innocent of these crimes.

And speaking with Sway in the Morning, Smollett said he has spent his career advocating for social justice and equality and so couldn’t possibly have engaged in a hoax.

“If I had done this, I’d be a piece of shit. … That’s not really questionable,” he said, adding, “If I had done something like this, it would mean that I stuck my fist in the pain of Black Americans in this country for over 400 years.”

He continued, “We’re not even talking about in Africa because that’s an even deeper, larger conversation. It would mean that I stuck my fist in the fears of the LGBTQ community all over the world. I’m not that motherfucker. Never have been, don’t need to be, didn’t need to have a … rise in his career. I was on the up-and-up.”

Listen to him:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...