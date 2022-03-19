Jussie Smollett’s Lawyer Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Osundairo Brothers

Rolling Stone is reporting that Jussie Smollett’s lawyer has filed a defamation lawsuit against brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, the key witnesses in Smollett’s hate crime hoax trial.

Per the outlet, Mark Geragos says that the Osundairo were guilty of “malicious prosecution,” because they falsely accused him of making untrue claims about their involvement in the alleged stunt.

Complex adds that “the brothers point to Geragos’ podcast Reasonable Doubt, in which he and his associate Tina Glandian spoke about the Smollett case as well as the Osundairo’s connections to their client. The suit alleged Smollett’s attorneys attacked them in the media, and implied they were guilty of an actual hate crime. The brothers previously told the court they did not criminally conspire to attack Smollett, but rather helped him stage the attack in exchange for money.”

Now, Geragos says the Osundairos lawsuit contained “frivolous and fraudulent” claims, which cost him both time and money.

“They fabricated statements out of thin air and falsely attributed them to Mr. Geragos,” read the suit, obtained by Rolling Stone. “In actuality, and as the transcript of the podcast reveals, Mr. Geragos never said anything remotely similar to what the complaint alleged […] Since the time the fraudulent lawsuit was filed, [Geragos and his firm] have wasted considerable time, effort, and resources to defend themselves, and to mitigate the damage to their reputation that flowed from defendants’ reckless and malicious actions.”

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

