June is the month to tune in and stay glued to your favourite shows on Nickelodeon!

Trying to plan the perfect family time with kids this June? Nickelodeon most definitely has you covered! With brand new episodes of all your favourite shows and more, it only makes sense to schedule your family time around Nickelodeon’s catalogue of quality offerings this month. And if you’re simply looking to spice up the kids’ TV breaks with a buffet serving of premium entertainment that leaves them reeling with laughter and their hearts full of joy, then you’re not left out either. All through June, Nickelodeon will be glad to share babysitting duties with you. And now, real quick, here’s a rundown of some shows to watch out for this month:

OVERLORD AND THE UNDERWOODS: Immerse yourself in the topsy-turvy life of the Underwoods, a typical family gone crazy, as they attempt to contain the foaming broth of trouble that is their alien (literally) relative, who goes by the name of Overlord, aka the second most wanted villain in the whole galaxy. Join the Overlord as he navigates his new life on Earth with the help of his constantly dazed human relatives — on weekdays from June 6 – 17 at 6:30 pm WAT.

THE PATRICK STAR SHOW: You can never get enough of the whimsical with Patrick – your favourite starfish turned talk show host – in this rib-bursting, non-stop carousel of fun. Featuring Patrick engaging his entire family (and yours) in an eccentric selection of 11 minute episodes, The Patrick Star Show will be airing on weekdays at 4:20 pm WAT, from June 13 – 22.

NICKY, RICKY, DICKY & DAWN: A show that stars TV’s most loved quadruplets, is the right kind of vibe for your laid-back moments. Get into leisure mode with the dynamic atmosphere that this foursome creates in their never-ending conflicts and resolutions — available for viewing from June 20 – 24 at 6:30 pm WAT.

HENRY DANGER: For fans that hope to one day become superhero sidekicks, we highly recommend a more-than-average dose of Henry Danger to translate your dreams into reality. From June 27 to July 1, we’re pulling off a Holiday Stunt, so be sure to join Captain Man and Kid Danger on their world-saving adventures on weekdays at 6:30 pm WAT.

WARPED!: Beloved head geek and manager at a popular comic book store, Milo, is thrown into a very odd equation when his boss hires Ruby, who is worlds apart from him. But despite their differences, they team up with two friends to create the next great graphic novel. Don’t miss out on a good laugh as Warped! will be showing on weekdays from May 30 – June 15 at 5:40 pm WAT.

DANGER FORCE: If your idea is to kick back a bit with family this month, then you can’t go wrong with new episodes of Danger Force. Let the kids have a little vicarious fun as they join Chapa, Miles, Mika, and Bose as recruits in Captain Man’s Swellview Academy for the Gifted. Schwarz will be there, too, as the show will be available on weekdays from May 23 – June 1 at 5:15 pm WAT.

This June, tune in and stay tuned to Nickelodeon (DStv Channel 305) for all the quirkiest shows and newest episodes from Nickelodeon! For even more fun for the kids, be sure to also keep an eye on NickToons (DStv Channel 308) and Nick Jnr (DStv channel 307) for the very best in entertainment for families.

