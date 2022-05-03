Juliet Ibrahim Details Rape, Abusive Relationship with Ex, War and More in New Interview

Juliet Ibrahim has sure been though the wringer buy has cone out on the other side, stronger and better.

The actress who was the guest on the latest episode of “With Chude” hosted by Chude Jidenowo shared a lot of intimate details about her life including an abusive partner and many more.

Juliet Ibrahim revealed that one of her ex-partners would usually rape her repeatedly during the course of their relationship. She refused to name this person but detailed how he would pin her down and force himself on her,. Though she confronted him severally about it, he would explain his actions away because they were in relationship.

Ibrahim added that the abuse didn’t stop there as he would also lock her up in the house for days and leave there. She added that she had to fight her way out of that relationship and it took the intervention of her sister, Sonia to rescue her after she was locked up.

Juliet Ibrahim also spoke about growing up on Libera. She revealed that she witnessed two civil wars in the country and detailed how her family had to escape the country in the middle of the night with only their backpacks after they were tipped off that war was about to break out.

See excerpts of the interview below.

