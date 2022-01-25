Juliana Olayode Calls Out Disgraced Youth Pastor, Timilehin Adigun for Holding on to Her Social Media Accounts

Juliana Olayode has resorted to social media to call out her former mentor, Timilehin Adigun for refusing to hand over the passwords to her social media accounts.

The actress and author tearfully broke down in an almost 12-minute long video she posted on her Instagram page, detailing how the disgraced youth pastor has refused to grant her access to her accounts.

Juliana revealed that Adigun has the passwords to Facebook, Instagram, Linktree, Amazon, Okada books and all such accounts and she has tried severally to retrieve then from him.

She noted that she had to seek help ti recover her Instagram account and while trying to do same for Facebook, she found out that Timilehin Adigun had unpublished her page.

Juliana Olayode shared she called him severally to talk about it but he refused to pick up hence, she went to his church on Sunday, January 23, 2022 after service to have a face-to-face conversation.

The meeting however didn’t progress well because she addressed the clergyman by his first name and he began yelling and screaming at her and asked that she be bundled out of his office alongside her sisters who went with her.

The former “Jenifa” star added that she is tired of it all and just wants her passwords back so she can take control of her social media accounts.

